BRIEF-Idea Bank Q1 net profit down at 51.2 mln zlotys YoY

Idea Bank SA:

* Reports Q1 net profit of 51.2 million zlotys ($13.11 million) versus net profit of 61.0 mln zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net interest income (NII) was 185.2 million zlotys versus adjusted NII of 130.1 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net fee and commission income was 103.7 million zlotys vs adjusted net fee and commission income of 85.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Administrative costs rose in Q1 to 152.7 million zlotys from 130.0 million zlotys year on year

* Impairment losses on credits, loans and lease receivables in Q1 increased to 61.8 million zlotys from 53.6 million zlotys year on year

Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.9066 zlotys)