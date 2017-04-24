FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bioton signs prelim. agreement to sell Tricel
April 24, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Bioton signs prelim. agreement to sell Tricel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Bioton SA:

* Said on Saturday that on April 10 it signed a preliminary agreement to sell Luxembourg-based Tricel SA to Canada-based Medwise Pharmaceuticals Limited (Medwise) for no more than 3.3 million euros ($3.59 million)

* Tricel, a holding company, owns Fisiopharma s.r.l. and Pharmatex Italia s.r.l., both based in Italy

* As a part of the prelim. contract, the parties also agreed to the transfer of the company's receivables to Medwise and the return of a loan granted to Tricel and the return of a loan granted to Fisiopharma

* According to the prelim. agreement, a final deal should be signed by June 1

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

