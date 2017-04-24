FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Galapagos announces closing of public offering of American Depositary Shares for gross proceeds of 363.9 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Galapagos announces closing of public offering of American Depositary Shares for gross proceeds of 363.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV:

* Announces on Friday the closing of public offering of 4,312,500 American Depositary Shares, at a price of $90.00 per American Depositary share, for gross proceeds of 363.9 million euros ($394.4 million)

* This includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional American Depositary Shares

* All of the American Depositary Shares were offered by Galapagos

Source text: bit.ly/2p8cjwo

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.