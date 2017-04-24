BRIEF-Sintesi: court in Milan requests clarifications on proposal of composition with creditors

April 24 (Reuters) - Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e di Partecipazioni SpA:

* Said on Sunday that the court in Milan requested some written clarifications regarding its updated proposal of composition with creditors by April 28

* The court identified mortgages on some properties that were not included in the original proposal of composition with creditors but only in the updated one

* The court noted that the information regarding the assets available to the creditors for those properties in the original composition with creditors is not enough

* The court will hear the company on May 4

