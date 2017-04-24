FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sintesi: court in Milan requests clarifications on proposal of composition with creditors
April 24, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sintesi: court in Milan requests clarifications on proposal of composition with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e di Partecipazioni SpA:

* Said on Sunday that the court in Milan requested some written clarifications regarding its updated proposal of composition with creditors by April 28

* The court identified mortgages on some properties that were not included in the original proposal of composition with creditors but only in the updated one

* The court noted that the information regarding the assets available to the creditors for those properties in the original composition with creditors is not enough

* The court will hear the company on May 4

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

