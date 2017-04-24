FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Juventus buys Rodrigo Bentancur from Boca Juniors
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 24, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Juventus buys Rodrigo Bentancur from Boca Juniors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA:

* Said on Friday it finalised an agreement with Boca Juniors for the acquisition of player Rodrigo Bentancur

* The consideration for the acquisition is 9.5 million euros ($10.29 million) payable in two financial years

* The purchase value may increase in the course of the duration of the contract on achieving given conditions based on a certain number of official games played by the player

* In case of transfer of the player, Boca Juniors will be entitled to receive 50 pct of the amounts collected by Juventus

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.