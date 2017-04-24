BRIEF-Juventus buys Rodrigo Bentancur from Boca Juniors

April 24 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA:

* Said on Friday it finalised an agreement with Boca Juniors for the acquisition of player Rodrigo Bentancur

* The consideration for the acquisition is 9.5 million euros ($10.29 million) payable in two financial years

* The purchase value may increase in the course of the duration of the contract on achieving given conditions based on a certain number of official games played by the player

* In case of transfer of the player, Boca Juniors will be entitled to receive 50 pct of the amounts collected by Juventus

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)