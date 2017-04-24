FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediatel group's FY 2016 results to be impacted by HAWE Telekom write-offs
April 24, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Mediatel group's FY 2016 results to be impacted by HAWE Telekom write-offs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Mediatel SA:

* Reported on Saturday that HAWE Telekom Sp. z o.o. resolved to write off the amount of 22.0 million zlotys ($5.65 million) from the value of its fiber optic infrastructure and receivables of 7.5 million zlotys (including receivables in the amount of 5.9 million zlotys from Hawe SA)

* HAWE Telekom also created a reserve in amount of 26.5 million zlotys due to conditional liabilities

* The write-offs and reserve will have an impact on Hawe Telekom and Mediatel group for 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:, ($1 = 3.8952 zlotys)

