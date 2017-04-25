BRIEF-Netia plans to refinance 200.0 mln zlotys of debt

April 25 (Reuters) - Netia SA:

* Said on Monday that it started talks concerning refinancing current debt of the company at amount of 200.0 million zlotys ($51.21 million)

* Netia talks with consortium of banks consists of mBank SA , DbB Bank Polska SA and DnB Bank ASA

* Netia negotiates also with European Investment Bank about obtaining additional financing at approx. 200.0 million zlotys

* The negotiations are related to the resolution of general meeting of shareholders increasing amount of dividend to 0.38 zloty per share from 0.25 zloty per share what was proposed by the management board of the company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9058 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)