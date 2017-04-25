BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of Innovative Commerce's shares on NewConnect market

April 25 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Informed on Monday that it resolved to suspend trading of Innovative Commerce SA shares on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange as of April 25

* WSE obliged the company to analyze and publish a document concerning its financial situation within 30 days

* WSE to resume trading of Innovative Commerce shares by the end of the second trading day following the date of publication of document mentioned above

