April 25(Reuters) - CHALLENGER MOBILE AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE RIGHTS ISSUE IS NOW REGISTRED AT BOLAGSVERKET

* NEWLY ISSUED 53.6 MILLION SHARES THAT GIVES 11.8 MLN SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE EMISSIONS AND GUARANTEE COSTS(AROUND 600.000 CROWNS)

* NEW SHARES TO BE AVAILABLE MAY 4 2017

