April 25(Reuters) - CHERRY AB:

* ISSUES ADDITIONAL SECURED BONDS OF NOMINAL EUR 134.5 MILLION

* THE COMMITMENT IS FOR UP TO EUR 135 MILLION, WHICH WILL BE ISSUED WITH A RATE OF 104.5 OF NOMINAL AMOUNT

* NOMINAL AMOUNT CORRESPONDING TO AN ANNUAL COUPON EQUIVALENT TO 7.58 PER CENT

