4 months ago
BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits pushes back strategic plan targets by two years
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
April 26, 2017 / 6:49 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits pushes back strategic plan targets by two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA :

* BiG strategic plan targets reconfirmed, but completion of growth component to be extended by two years

* Achievement of BiG strategic plan’s revenue and EBITDA targets extended by two years

* Consolidated net sales in the first quarter of 2017 totalled 86.6 million euros ($94.32 million), an increase of 2.6 pct compared to Q1 2016 on an organic basis, and excluding foreign currency impact

Source text: bit.ly/2p4GshV See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

