April 27 (Reuters) - Pangaea Oncology SA:

* Reported on Wednesday its FY net sales up 29.2 percent at 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million) year on year

* FY EBITDA loss widens to 283,000 euros versus loss of 158,000 euros year ago

* FY net loss widens to 595,000 euros versus loss of 487,000 euros year ago

* FY research and development expenses up 46 percent at 2.7 million euros versus last year

Source text: bit.ly/2oyvjXH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)