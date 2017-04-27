FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SeniVita Sozial gGmbH to pay compensation of 1.0 percent on profit participation certificates
April 27, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-SeniVita Sozial gGmbH to pay compensation of 1.0 percent on profit participation certificates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - SeniVita Sozial gGmbH:

* Said on Wednesday would pay a compensation of 1.0 percent to the profit participation certificates and profit participation certificates in May

* The difference to the compensation provided for in the applicable profit participation and profit participation certificates (6.0 per cent for the listed profit-participation certificates) is still to be paid in the current year-presumably in Q4

* The main reason for the shift in the full payout is the liquidity requirement for the ongoing restructuring of SeniVita Social Care GmbH, which specializes in the provision of care services and the operation of nursing care facilities and is scheduled to be completed in Q3

* The first positive effects should already be apparent in the second half of the year 2017, both SeniVita Sozial gGmbH and SeniVita Social Care GmbH should then again report in positive figures

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

