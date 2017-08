April 28 (Reuters) - ICBC Turkey Bank AS:

* Reported on Thursday unconsolidated net profit of 32.2 million lira ($9.03 million) versus loss of 4.4 million lira year ago

* Q1 unconsolidated net interest income of 85.3 million lira versus 60.7 million lira year

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5654 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)