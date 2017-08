April 28 (Reuters) - OSSUR HF:

* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 NET SALES $131 MILLION VERSUS $114 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA ADJUSTED $20 MILLION VERSUS $19 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL YEAR OF 2017 IS UNCHANGED

