April 28 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that its Q1 net profit was 27.7 million zlotys ($7.2 million) versus 25.5 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 revenue was 91.0 million zlotys versus 81.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 EBITDA was 46.8 million zlotys versus 41.1 million zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8710 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)