FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Juventus: Bayern exercizes option for definitive acquisition of Kingsley Coman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 28, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Juventus: Bayern exercizes option for definitive acquisition of Kingsley Coman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA:

* Said on Thursday that FC Bayern Muenchen AG has exercised its option right for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Kingsley Coman

* Consideration for the acquisition is 21 million euros ($22.88 million) to be paid in 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 financial years

* The economic effect is positive for about 19 million euros, net of auxiliary expenses and solidarity contribution

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.