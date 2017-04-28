FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ePrice Q1 prelim. revenue down at EUR 45.8 mln
April 28, 2017 / 9:02 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-ePrice Q1 prelim. revenue down at EUR 45.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - ePrice SpA:

* Reported on Thursday Q1 prelim. revenues of 45.8 million euros ($49.89 million) versus 59.5 million euros a year ago (proforma Q1 2016: 42.2 million euros)

* The 2017 guidance, disclosed in March, is confirmed

* 2017 guidance forecasts double-digit growth in revenues and gross merchandise volume, as well as improved margins, both expected to accelerate in the second half of the year

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

