4 months ago
BRIEF-Skotan's shareholders to vote on shares, bonds issue
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 28, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Skotan's shareholders to vote on shares, bonds issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Skotan SA:

* Said on Thursday that its shareholders to vote on May 24 on capital increase via issue of up to 5.4 million series D shares of nominal value 1.22 zloty ($0.32) each

* Series D shares to be issue via private subscription

* Series D shares and rights for series D will be issue with pre-emptive rights

* Its shareholders to vote also on issue of 54,000 series A bonds at issue price 122.0 zloty each

* The bonds will bear interest at 6 pct per annum

* Series A bonds will be issued without pre-emptive rights

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8696 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

