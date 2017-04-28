BRIEF-Skotan's shareholders to vote on shares, bonds issue

April 28 (Reuters) - Skotan SA:

* Said on Thursday that its shareholders to vote on May 24 on capital increase via issue of up to 5.4 million series D shares of nominal value 1.22 zloty ($0.32) each

* Series D shares to be issue via private subscription

* Series D shares and rights for series D will be issue with pre-emptive rights

* Its shareholders to vote also on issue of 54,000 series A bonds at issue price 122.0 zloty each

* The bonds will bear interest at 6 pct per annum

* Series A bonds will be issued without pre-emptive rights

