FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sonae Capital buys new renewable energy assets
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 28, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sonae Capital buys new renewable energy assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Sonae Capital SGPS SA:

* Said on Thursday that via the unit CapWatt SGPS SA it has reached an agreement with Tecneira Tecnologias Energeticas SA to acquire the company Ventos da Serra Producao de Energia SA (Ventos da Serra) for 29.1 million euros ($31.8 million)

* Ventos da Serra owns and operates a photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of 10 MW, located at Ferreira do Alentejo

* It has also acquired, from the same entity, the company Lusobrisa Producao de Energia Electrica SA (Lusobrisa) for 5.4 million euros

* Lusobrisa owns a wind farm located in Loures and Arruda dos Vinhos, with installed capacity of 5 MW

* Following these acquisitions, the total installed capacity held or operated by CapWatt's controlled companies will be of 73 MW

Source text: bit.ly/2pFsIeS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.