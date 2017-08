April 28(Reuters) - Mobile & Commerce Solutions PCL :

* FY 2016 operating loss at 216,540 euros ($236,764.84) versus 192,630 euros a year ago

* FY 2016 net loss at 193,264 euros versus 182,302 euros a year ago

* Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2016 at 0.6 million euros versus 0.8 million euros a year ago

