May 2, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-RNTS Media N.V FY adj EBITDA loss shrinks to EUR 5.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - RNTS Media N.V:

* Said on Friday strong programmatic and video business activity resulted in an increase in gross revenues of +68.9 percent to 218.1 million euros ($238.17 million) compared to 129.1 million euros in 2015

* Improved the full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA result by 6.4 million euros to -5.8 million euros; Q4 adjusted EBITDA close to break-even at -0.5 million euros

* In 2017, RNTS Media expects to continue the growth achieved in 2016 by fully integrating Fyber, Fyber RTB, Heyzap and Inneractive into a single strong operating company that will provide significant opportunities for further efficiencies and scalability. This is expected to deliver in excess of 280 million euros in revenues and adjusted EBITDA in excess of 3 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

