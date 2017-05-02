FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Greek bond yields steady after bailout reform deal agreed with lenders
May 2, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 4 months ago

Greek bond yields steady after bailout reform deal agreed with lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Greece's short-dated government bond yields held steady on Tuesday morning after the debt-laden country agreed a deal on bailout reforms with its European creditors.

The yield on two-year Greek government bonds was steady at 6.5 percent, flat from the open and up slightly from Friday's close of 6.41 percent. Greece's 10-year borrowing costs were flat at 6.34 percent.

Greece and its foreign creditors reached a deal early on Tuesday on a package of bailout-mandated reforms, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said, paving the way for the disbursement of further rescue funds.

Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Jamie McGeever

