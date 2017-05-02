FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Europlan FY 2016 net profit up at RUB 3.31 bln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Europlan FY 2016 net profit up at RUB 3.31 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2(Reuters) - Europlan:

* Reported on Friday FY 2016 net profit of 3.31 billion roubles ($58.20 million) versus 1.41 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2016 net interest income of 4.32 billion roubles versus 4.02 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2016 net profit of leasing and insurance segment 2.75 billion roubles, up 42 percent versus year ago

* Net interest margin for 2016 amounted to 11.74 percentSource texts: bit.ly/2pr2ziz , bit.ly/2pr2R96

Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8695 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.