4 months ago
BRIEF-AB Science FY net loss widens to 27.7 million euros
May 2, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-AB Science FY net loss widens to 27.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - AB Science SA:

* Reported on Monday FY net revenues of 1.5 million euros ($1.64 million) versus 2.3 million euros a year ago

* FY operating loss of 30.2 million euros versus loss of 26.0 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss of 27.7 million euros versus loss of 26.7 million euros a year ago

* In 2017 continues to allocate most of its resources to the development of masitinib, the most advanced molecule of the co

* Following EMA filing of both registration dossiers in 2016 in severe systemic mastocytosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, EMA decision should be known in May 2017 for systemic severe mastocytosis and during the fourth quarter of 2017 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

