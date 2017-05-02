May 2 GPI SpA:

* Says that the board approved on April 28 the project of merger by incorporation in GPI of units Evolvo GPI Srl, Gruppo Servizi Informatici Srl, GPI do Brasil Srl, and Centro Ricerche GPI Srl

* In order to proceed with the incorporations GPI will buy stakes in the four units from minority shareholders

* The minority stakes are: 20 pct in Evolvo GPI Srl, 49 pct in Gruppo Servizi Informatici GSI Srl, 20 pct in GPI do Brasil Srl and 10 pct in Centro Ricerche GPI Srl

* The expected total consideration for the acquisitions is around 1 million euros ($1.09 million)

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)