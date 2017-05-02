Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
May 2 Energica Motor Company SpA:
* Reported on Friday FY production value 2.7 million euros ($2.95 million) versus 0.8 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss 4.0 million euros versus loss 1.4 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
* Subaru Corp's group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 expected to total around 410 billion yen, while sales are seen rising 3% - Nikkei
* Geely can help Saxo Bank to grow in Asia -shareholder (Adds detail, quotes, background)