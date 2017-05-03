BRIEF-Epicentre Holdings entered into a subscription agreement
* Entered into a subscription agreement with its unit for subscription of 5 million redeemable preference shares in unit
May 3 Schaffner Holding AG:
* Has appointed Marc Aeschlimann CEO of the Schaffner Group
* He will take up this position on 1 Nov. 2017 at the latest.
* Until Marc Aeschlimann takes over operational management of the Schaffner Group, Kurt Ledermann, CFO and interim CEO, will ensure the continuity of Group management.
* Co revises 2016 dividend payment plan and decides to pay no div for 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qGSjRS (Please cut and paste the link onto the browser to read the release)