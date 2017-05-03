BRIEF-IES Holdings reports fiscal 2017 Q2 EPS $0.02
* Backlog of approximately $335 million as of March 31, 2017, as compared to approximately $328 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 (Reuters)exceet Group SE:
* Said on Tuesday 3M group sales at 35.4 million euros ($38.70 million), plus 12.4% to prior year (organic growth +11.5%)
* Q1 group EBITDA at 1.9 million euros or 5.4% of net sales, up 5.9% compared to Q1 2016
* On 31 March 2017, order backlog at 96.0 million euros
* Based on an encouraging start into 2017, maintains atthis early stage of year its cautiously optimistic assumptions concerning growth and profitability as published in last annual report
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Backlog of approximately $335 million as of March 31, 2017, as compared to approximately $328 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For three months ended 31 March 2017 group is expected to record a net loss attributable to owners of company of approximately HKD2.4 million