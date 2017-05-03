FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iberdrola to build wind farm for Apple
May 3, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Iberdrola to build wind farm for Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Iberdrola SA:

* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States

* The 200 MW wind farm will be built between 2018 and 2020

* The planned investment in the facility amounts to $300 million

* Iberdrola will be the owner and operator of the wind farm and the energy generated during the next 20 years will be supplied to Apple

Source text: bit.ly/2qrcAxA

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

