BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
May 3NEW EQUITY VENTURE INTERNATIONAL AB : INEVO AB:
* NEWLY ESTABLISHED TECH COMPANY COOPY ENTERS CONTRACT WITH SWEDEN'S FOOD BLOG, WWW.JENNYSMATBLOGG.NU TO DELIVER AND ADMINISTER ITS FIRST E-COMMERCE SYSTEM
* 47.62 PCT OF COOPY IS OWNED BY NEW EQUITY VENTURE AND 52.38 PCT IS OWNED BY TOURN INTERNATIONAL
Source text: bit.ly/2qriBdN Source text: bit.ly/2pwolS6
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.