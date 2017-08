May 4 (Reuters) - DOUBLE BOND PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL):

* SAYS SUBMITTED INTERNATIONAL PATENT COOPERATION TREATY (PCT)APPLICATION FOR TEMODEX ON APRIL 28

* TEMODEX IS A TREATMENT FOR BRAIN CANCER

* THE APPLICATION WAS SUBMITTED TO SWEDISH PATENT AND REGISTRATION OFFICE AND WILL LEAD TO FUTURE PATENT APPLICATIONS ON KEY MARKETS

