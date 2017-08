May 4 (Reuters) - SENSODETECT AB:

* SAYS STARTS STUDY ON NEW METHOD OF USING SOUND TO REDUCE AUDITORY HALLUCINATIONS IN MENTAL ILLNESSES

* STUDY CONDUCTED IN COOPERATION WITH LONDON-BASED PSYCHIATRIST DR AFZAL GHAZALA

* STUDY IS FINANCED BY ENGLISH ORGANISATIONS AS VINNOVA REJECTED APPEAL

Source text: bit.ly/2pKY4jj

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)