BRIEF-Eurotech enters technology partnership with Legambiente and ALPI
* ENTERS TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP WITH LEGAMBIENTE FVG AND A.L.P.I. (ASSOCIAZIONE ALLERGIE E PNEUMOPATIE INFANTILI) WITHIN PROJECT GENKI
May 5 Datacolor AG:
* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD 34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)
* In the first half 2016/17, operating earnings (EBIT) grew by 29% year-on-year to USD 3.4 million (H1 2015/16: USD 2.6 million)
* Also, the financial result of USD 0.9 million (USD 0.7 million) contributed significantly to the net profit of USD 3.4 million (USD 2.6 million) in H1
* For the current financial year 2016/17, Datacolor is looking to increase sales year-on-year and to achieve solid returns to meet its strategic growth targets going forward in a still volatile market environment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ENTERS TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP WITH LEGAMBIENTE FVG AND A.L.P.I. (ASSOCIAZIONE ALLERGIE E PNEUMOPATIE INFANTILI) WITHIN PROJECT GENKI
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 122.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 132.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.