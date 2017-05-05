May 5NNIT A/S:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ENTERED INTO A 6-YEAR-AGREEMENT WITH NOVO NORDISK, REPLACING AN EXISTING CORPORATE CORE IT INFRASTRUCTURE OUTSOURCING CONTRACT

* SAID RENEWED CONTRACT WILL TAKE EFFECT FROM JAN. 1, 2017 AND RUN UNTIL DEC. 31, 2022

* THE NEW AGREEMENT REPRESENTS A TOTAL VALUE OF AROUND 1 BILLION DANISH CROWNS

* THE AGREEMENT INCREASES NNIT'S BACKLOG FOR 2018 AND 2019, BUT DOES NOT CHANGE NNIT'S GUIDANCE FOR 2017 OR THE LONG-TERM TARGETS

