BRIEF-Celgene announces positive results from radiance
* Celgene announces positive results from radiance, the second pivotal phase III trial of oral ozanimod in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis
May 5NNIT A/S:
* SAID ON THURSDAY ENTERED INTO A 6-YEAR-AGREEMENT WITH NOVO NORDISK, REPLACING AN EXISTING CORPORATE CORE IT INFRASTRUCTURE OUTSOURCING CONTRACT
* SAID RENEWED CONTRACT WILL TAKE EFFECT FROM JAN. 1, 2017 AND RUN UNTIL DEC. 31, 2022
* THE NEW AGREEMENT REPRESENTS A TOTAL VALUE OF AROUND 1 BILLION DANISH CROWNS
* THE AGREEMENT INCREASES NNIT'S BACKLOG FOR 2018 AND 2019, BUT DOES NOT CHANGE NNIT'S GUIDANCE FOR 2017 OR THE LONG-TERM TARGETS
* Biostage Inc - company's common stock would be subject to delisting from NASDAQ unless company timely requests a hearing before NASDAQ hearings panel
* Pluristem provides shareholder update on corporate and clinical developments