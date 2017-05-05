May 5 Sonae Capital SGPS SA:
* Said on Thursday Q1 net loss 5.1 million euros versus 4.2
million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 0.5 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year
ago
* Q1 turnover 33.6 million euros versus 36.9 million euros
year ago
* Net debt at end-March 73.1 million euros versus 66.0
million euros at end-Dec. 2016
* Says continues to expect an overall good performance for
its businesses, including the Refrigeration and HVAC segment,
for which the higher number of on-going contracts allows to
foresee increased levels of activity for the forthcoming
quarters
Source text: bit.ly/2pFZ3kD
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)