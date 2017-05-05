May 5 Sonae Capital SGPS SA:

* Said on Thursday Q1 net loss 5.1 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 0.5 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 turnover 33.6 million euros versus 36.9 million euros year ago

* Net debt at end-March 73.1 million euros versus 66.0 million euros at end-Dec. 2016

* Says continues to expect an overall good performance for its businesses, including the Refrigeration and HVAC segment, for which the higher number of on-going contracts allows to foresee increased levels of activity for the forthcoming quarters

