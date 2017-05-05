May 5 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Resolves to suspend trading of MNI SA, Lark.pl SA , Hawe SA, Graviton Capital SA, Budopol Wroclaw SA w upadlosci ukladowej, B3System SA and BACD SA w upadlosci ukladowej, shares as of May 5 till June 5

* It also resolves to suspend trading of Mediatel SA shares as of May 5 till May 29

