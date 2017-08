May 8 (Reuters) - MAILUP SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY BOARD APPOINTED NAZZARENO GORNI VICE PRESIDENT

* IT APPOINTED NAZZARENO GORNI AND CHAIRMAN MATTEO MONFREDINI CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* GRANTED BOARD MEMBER GIANDOMENICO SICA THE POWER TO FORMULATE THE INITIATIVES FOR MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

* NAZZARENO GORNI, MATTEO MONFREDINI, AND GIANDOMENICO SICA BECOME THEREFORE EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS

