May 8(Reuters) - COFINA SGPS SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 20.6 MLN EUROS VS 22.6 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADVERTISING REVENUE 6.4 MLN EUROS VS 6.4 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 2.3 MLN EUROS VS 2.9 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 0.6 MLN EUROS VS 1.0 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO

* DEVELOPS NEW BUSINESS UNITS, NAMELY ONLINE GAMING PLATFORM, TO BE OPERATIONAL DURING Q2

