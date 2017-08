May 8 (Reuters) - SINTESI SOCIETA DI INVESTIMENTI E DI PARTECIPAZIONI SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY COURT IN MILAN HAD SAID THAT THE CLARIFICATIONS FORMULATED BY THE COMPANY ARE COMPREHENSIVE AND THAT THE PROCESS OF COMPOSITION WITH CREDITORS CAN PROCEED

Source text: bit.ly/2ppxAkF

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)