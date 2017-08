May 8 (Reuters) - CYTOTOOLS AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY WITHDREW PLANNED CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND PURSUES ALTERNATIVES

* NEW FINANCIAL PLANNING FOCUSES ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF MEDICAL DEVICES AND TAKES ACCOUNT OF THE LOWER CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS IN THE MEDIUM TERM AS A RESULT OF THE MARKET APPROVAL IN INDIA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)