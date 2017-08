May 8 (Reuters) - CDRL SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS APRIL PRELIM. REVENUE FROM SALES VIA RETAIL NETWORK WAS 12.3 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 9 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* APRIL PRELIM. E-COMMERCE REVENUE WAS 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 27 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR Source text for Eikon:

