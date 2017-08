May 8 (Reuters) - ALMA MARKET SA W RESTRUKTURYZACJI :

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT STAKE OF TOMASZ ZARNECKI IN ALMA MARKET FALLS TO 38.08 PCT FROM 49.72 PCT FOLLOWING SALE OF 1.3 MILLION SHARES OF H SERIES

