May 8 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT PLANS PREMIERS OF THE FOLLOWING GAMES UNTIL JULY 31: DISCOVERY GOLD RUSH, DRACULA HOTEL, FARM EXPERT 2017, FIT CLUB, PROJECT REMEDIUM, CAR MECHANIC SIMULATOR 2018, CAR MECHANIC SIMULATOR 2018 - MAZDA DLC, CAR MECHANIC SIMULATOR 2018 - DODGE DLC, ORBITAL RACER AND CAR MECHANIC FLIPPER

