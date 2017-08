May 9 (Reuters) - ALL FOR ONE STEEB AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY 1ST HALF-YEAR 2016/17 SALES: EUR 148.7 MILLION (+10% OVER PRIOR YEAR)

* H1 EBIT: EUR 10.7 MILLION (+4% OVER PRIOR YEAR)

* H1 GROUP EARNINGS: EUR 7.5 MILLION (+10% OVER PRIOR YEAR)

* 2016/17 FORECAST FURTHER SPECIFIED

* NOW EXPECTS REVENUES WITHIN A RANGE OF EUR 290 MILLION TO 300 MILLION AND AN EBIT OF BETWEEN EUR 19.0 MILLION AND 20.5 MILLION FOR 2016/17

