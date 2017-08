May 9 (Reuters) - TXT E SOLUTIONS SPA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE 18.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 14.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 0.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.9 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO

* APPROVES THE DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF 0.30 EUROS (COMPARED TO 0.25 EUROS IN 2016) FOR EACH OUTSTANDING SHARE, EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES

* FORESEES IN Q2 2017 A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT OF REVENUES AND PROFITS FOR BOTH DIVISIONS

Source text: bit.ly/2qkCQdm

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)