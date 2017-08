BRIEF-Turbon FY consolidated net profit down to EUR 4.0 mln

May 10 (Reuters) - TURBON AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY cONSOLIDATED SALES IN FISCAL YEAR 2016 AMOUNTED TO 96.6 MILLION EUROS AFTER 107.2 MILLION EUROS IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY EBIT (EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES) AMOUNTED TO EUR 6.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 8.8 MILLION)

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES AMOUNTED TO EUR 5.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 8.1 MILLION)

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT WAS EUR 4.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 6.2 MILLION)

* EXPECTS FY SALES OF 115 - 120 MILLION EUROS

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.60 PER SHARE

