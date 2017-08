May 10 (Reuters) - VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI SPA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 NET PREMIUMS 311.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 304.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 328.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 337.0 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 21.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 27.9 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO

* NON-LIFE COMBINED RATIO AT MARCH 31 AT 89.1 PCT VERSUS 88.2 PCT AS OF MARCH 31, 2016

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)