May 10 (Reuters) - EQL PHARMA AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCT KALIUMKLORID EQL PHARMA (POTASSIUM CHLORIDE TABLETS) WAS APPROVED BY DANISH MEDICINES AGENCY

* APPROVAL GIVEN WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF SO-CALLED DECENTRALIZED PROCEDURE

* NATIONAL APPROVALS FOR SWEDEN, DENMARK, NORWAY AND FINLAND ARE EXPECTED WITHIN ABOUT A MONTH

