* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT PUT FOR VOTING A CAPITAL DECREASE BY 5.9 MLN ZLOTYS THROUGH RETIREMENT OF 5.9 MLN OF ITS OWN SHARES AT THE GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON JUNE 5 Source text for Eikon:

